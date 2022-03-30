U.S. Lt. Col. Clemente Berrios (right), Emergency Operations Center director and 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, addresses staff of the Crisis Action Team during a Major Accident Response Exercise, Mar. 30, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. MAREs demonstrate JBSA’s Disaster Response Forces ability to assess and respond to an aircraft mishap. The 502nd Air Base Wing worked alongside the Schertz Fire Department, 12th Flying Training Wing and the 59th Medical Wing validate the necessary support during a simulated accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 13:17 Photo ID: 7118342 VIRIN: 220330-F-GY993-001 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 9.08 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph conducts MARE [Image 13 of 13], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.