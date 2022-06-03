Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    138th Fighter Wing honors Women's History Month

    138th Fighter Wing honors Women's History Month

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Airman Alyssa Smalley 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Lesley Cox, 138th Fighter Wing, commander support staff, is highlighted in honor of Women’s History Month, March 31, 2022 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. "My favorite thing about being a woman in the armed forces is the pride that comes with exercising the rights that many women before her fought for," said Cox. (Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Airman Alyssa Smalley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 13:05
    Photo ID: 7118323
    VIRIN: 220306-Z-IA685-3545
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138th Fighter Wing honors Women's History Month, by Amn Alyssa Smalley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guard
    Women's History Month
    national guard
    oklahoma air national guard
    138fw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT