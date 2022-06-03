138th Fighter Wing honors Women's History Month

Senior Airman Lesley Cox, 138th Fighter Wing, commander support staff, is highlighted in honor of Women’s History Month, March 31, 2022 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. "My favorite thing about being a woman in the armed forces is the pride that comes with exercising the rights that many women before her fought for," said Cox. (Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Airman Alyssa Smalley)

