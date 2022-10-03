Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services conducts rappelling training [Image 2 of 4]

    Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services conducts rappelling training

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Lonnie Brown, a firefighter/crew chief with Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services, rappels into a pit on the base while training, March 10, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 11:55
    Photo ID: 7118164
    VIRIN: 220310-F-KN521-1007
    Resolution: 3062x4897
    Size: 10.17 MB
    Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services conducts rappelling training [Image 4 of 4], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services conducts rappelling training
    Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services conducts rappelling training
    Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services conducts rappelling training
    Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services conducts rappelling training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rappelling
    Training
    Arnold Air Force Base (AFB)
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)
    Fire and Emergency Services (FES)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT