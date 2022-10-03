Lonnie Brown, a firefighter/crew chief with Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services, rappels into a pit on the base while training, March 10, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 11:55
|Photo ID:
|7118164
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-KN521-1007
|Resolution:
|3062x4897
|Size:
|10.17 MB
|Location:
|ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services conducts rappelling training [Image 4 of 4], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT