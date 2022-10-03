George Trussell, a firefighter with Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services, begins his descent into a pit on the base during rappelling training, March 10, 2022. Also pictured is Marvin Greeson, a firefighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 11:55 Photo ID: 7118162 VIRIN: 220310-F-KN521-1017 Resolution: 4321x3471 Size: 8 MB Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services conducts rappelling training [Image 4 of 4], by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.