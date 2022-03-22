NSWC Philadelphia Hosts LEADING UP! A Discussion Panel to Propel the Command Forward

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division’s Women’s Employee Resource Group conducts a panel titled “LEADING UP! The Influential Women of NSWCPD Who Propel the Command Forward with their Passion and Perseverance" in support of Women’s History Month on March 22, 2022 at NSWCPD in Philadelphia, Pa. The purpose of this panel was to provide an open discussion with challenges women encounter in the workplace. Tania Teissonniere –Almodovar (Top Left), Jacquelin Speck (Upper Middle), Crystal Roach (Upper Right), Sophia Frelke (Lower Left), Jamie Gates (Lower Middle), Chelsea Kpodi (Right Middle), Keirston Graves (Lower Right). (U.S. Navy screenshot by Jermaine Sullivan/Released)

