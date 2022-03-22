Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC Philadelphia Hosts LEADING UP! A Discussion Panel to Propel the Command Forward [Image 1 of 2]

    NSWC Philadelphia Hosts LEADING UP! A Discussion Panel to Propel the Command Forward

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Jermaine Sullivan 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division’s Women’s Employee Resource Group conducts a panel titled “LEADING UP! The Influential Women of NSWCPD Who Propel the Command Forward with their Passion and Perseverance" in support of Women’s History Month on March 22, 2022 at NSWCPD in Philadelphia, Pa. The purpose of this panel was to provide an open discussion with challenges women encounter in the workplace. (U.S. Navy graphic by Jermaine Sullivan/Released)

