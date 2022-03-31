Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC's Women's History Month 2022 Portrait Series [Image 2 of 2]

    ACC's Women's History Month 2022 Portrait Series

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Pamela Piazza, chief of Air Combat Command’s Cyber Assurance Division, poses for a portrait at Hampton, Virginia, on March 19, 2022. This portrait is the final in a series of portraits highlighting women at ACC headquarters for Women's History Month 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson)

    TAGS

    ACC
    WHM
    ACC Women's History Month

