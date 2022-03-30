SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 30, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Mykeal Shanks, from Miami, conducts routine maintenance aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 09:48 Photo ID: 7117896 VIRIN: 220330-N-UJ411-1024 Resolution: 2296x1531 Size: 261.41 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spruance Conducts Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.