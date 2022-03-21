Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month: Next Gen Inspiration [Image 4 of 4]

    Women’s History Month: Next Gen Inspiration

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Airman William Lunn 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A United States Air Force all-female flight crew from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, answer questions for a local Girl Scout troop March 21, 2022, in Wichita, Kansas. The team flew from Kadena Air Base, Japan, to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, for a KC-135 Stratotanker tail-swap and is the 909th’s first all-female, multi-day trip. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Lunn)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 09:46
    Photo ID: 7117893
    VIRIN: 220321-F-FM899-368
    Resolution: 6003x4002
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Kadena
    all-female crew
    Girl Scouts
    Women's History Month
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

