Women’s History Month: Next Gen Inspiration

A United States Air Force all-female flight crew from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, answer questions for a local Girl Scout troop March 21, 2022, in Wichita, Kansas. The team flew from Kadena Air Base, Japan, to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, for a KC-135 Stratotanker tail-swap and is the 909th’s first all-female, multi-day trip. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Lunn)

Date Taken: 03.21.2022
Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US