Airmen from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, participate in a community outreach event with Girl Scouts in honor of Women’s History Month March 21, 2022 in Wichita, Kansas. The Airmen were part of an all-female flight crew on a mission from Kadena Air Base, Japan, to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, for a routine tail-swap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Lunn)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 09:47
|Photo ID:
|7117892
|VIRIN:
|220321-F-FM899-277
|Resolution:
|6992x4661
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Women’s History Month: Next Gen Inspiration [Image 4 of 4], by Amn William Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women’s History Month: Next Gen Inspiration
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT