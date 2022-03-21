Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month: Next Gen Inspiration [Image 3 of 4]

    Women’s History Month: Next Gen Inspiration

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Airman William Lunn 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, participate in a community outreach event with Girl Scouts in honor of Women’s History Month March 21, 2022 in Wichita, Kansas. The Airmen were part of an all-female flight crew on a mission from Kadena Air Base, Japan, to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, for a routine tail-swap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Lunn)

    Kadena
    all-female crew
    Girl Scouts
    Women's History Month
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

