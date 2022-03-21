Women’s History Month: Next Gen Inspiration

Airmen from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, participate in a community outreach event with Girl Scouts in honor of Women’s History Month March 21, 2022 in Wichita, Kansas. The Airmen were part of an all-female flight crew on a mission from Kadena Air Base, Japan, to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, for a routine tail-swap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Lunn)

