220330-N-EJ241-1019
DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 30, 2022) – Machinist Mate 2nd Class Kong Thao, assigned to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, co-leads a Sailor 360 session. The Navy-wide Sailor 360 is executed as a command-developed leadership program tailored to improve the quality of its enlisted leaders by creating a culture of growth using a combination of challenge, adversity, feedback and mentoring. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 07:05
|Photo ID:
|7117742
|VIRIN:
|220330-N-EJ241-1019
|Resolution:
|5153x3446
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Hometown:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSF Diego Garcia Sailor 360 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT