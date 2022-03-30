NSF Diego Garcia Sailor 360

220330-N-EJ241-1019



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 30, 2022) – Machinist Mate 2nd Class Kong Thao, assigned to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, co-leads a Sailor 360 session. The Navy-wide Sailor 360 is executed as a command-developed leadership program tailored to improve the quality of its enlisted leaders by creating a culture of growth using a combination of challenge, adversity, feedback and mentoring. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

