39 ABW hosts allied commanders reception to celebrate Turkey's 70th NATO anniversary

The Winds Aloft U.S. Air Forces in Europe Woodwind Quintet perform during a reception for NATO allied commanders at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 23, 2022. This reception served to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession to NATO and foster interpersonal connections among Incirlik’s NATO commanders. Winds Aloft traveled to several cities and military installations in Turkey March 16-27 to commemorate the seven decades of Turkey’s NATO membership and showcase the U.S. commitment to NATO allies as well as security and peace in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Sylvester)

