Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39 ABW hosts allied commanders reception to celebrate Turkey's 70th NATO anniversary [Image 2 of 5]

    39 ABW hosts allied commanders reception to celebrate Turkey's 70th NATO anniversary

    1, TURKEY

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madi Sylvester 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander (center), U.S. Air Force Col. John Kelley, 39th Air Base Wing vice commander, and NATO allied commanders from Turkey Spain, Poland, and Hungary watch the Winds Aloft U.S. Air Forces in Europe Woodwind Quintet perform at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 23, 2022. This reception served to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession to NATO and foster interpersonal connections among Incirlik’s NATO commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Sylvester)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 07:09
    Photo ID: 7117735
    VIRIN: 220323-F-GG597-2074
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.34 MB
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39 ABW hosts allied commanders reception to celebrate Turkey's 70th NATO anniversary [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Madi Sylvester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39 ABW hosts allied commanders reception to celebrate Turkey's 70th NATO anniversary
    39 ABW hosts allied commanders reception to celebrate Turkey's 70th NATO anniversary
    39 ABW hosts allied commanders reception to celebrate Turkey's 70th NATO anniversary
    39 ABW hosts allied commanders reception to celebrate Turkey's 70th NATO anniversary
    39 ABW hosts allied commanders reception to celebrate Turkey's 70th NATO anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE Band
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    Winds Aloft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT