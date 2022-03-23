39 ABW hosts allied commanders reception to celebrate Turkey's 70th NATO anniversary

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander (center), U.S. Air Force Col. John Kelley, 39th Air Base Wing vice commander, and NATO allied commanders from Turkey Spain, Poland, and Hungary watch the Winds Aloft U.S. Air Forces in Europe Woodwind Quintet perform at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 23, 2022. This reception served to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Turkey’s accession to NATO and foster interpersonal connections among Incirlik’s NATO commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Sylvester)

