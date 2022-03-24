Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-321 Live Fire Exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    3-321 Live Fire Exercise

    GERMANY

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321 Field Artillery Regiment conduct a live fire of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 06:42
    Photo ID: 7117711
    VIRIN: 220324-A-RG158-0066
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.25 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-321 Live Fire Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3-321 Live Fire Exercise
    3-321 Live Fire Exercise
    3-321 Live Fire Exercise
    3-321 Live Fire Exercise
    3-321 Live Fire Exercise
    3-321 Live Fire Exercise
    3-321 Live Fire Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT