U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321 Field Artillery Regiment conduct a live fire of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 06:41
|Photo ID:
|7117706
|VIRIN:
|220324-A-RG158-0051
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.29 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 3-321 Live Fire Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
