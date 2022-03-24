Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SkySoldiers conduct live-fire exercise in Latvia [Image 2 of 2]

    SkySoldiers conduct live-fire exercise in Latvia

    RIGA, LATVIA

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct live-fire training in Riga, Latvia, in conjunction with exercise Saber-Strike March 24, 2022. Saber Strike is designed to enhance interoperability with our NATO allies and strengthen regional relationships that we have developed. Saber Strike allows NATO allies to connect personally, professionally, technically, and tactically to create synergistic effects and a more proficient multi-national combat force.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Thomas)

