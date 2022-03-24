Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct live-fire training in Riga, Latvia, in conjunction with exercise Saber-Strike March 24, 2022. Saber Strike is designed to enhance interoperability with our NATO allies and strengthen regional relationships that we have developed. Saber Strike allows NATO allies to connect personally, professionally, technically, and tactically to create synergistic effects and a more proficient multi-national combat force.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jonathan Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 03:59 Photo ID: 7117601 VIRIN: 220312-A-DU810-0098 Resolution: 3761x2416 Size: 3.04 MB Location: RIGA, LV Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SkySoldiers conduct live-fire exercise in Latvia [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Alexander Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.