    MWR ITT NAPLES' CHOCOLATE FACTORY TOUR

    MWR ITT NAPLES' CHOCOLATE FACTORY TOUR

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220325-N-IE405-1096 NAPLES, Italy (March 25, 2022) Families from the U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples community visit a chocolate factory during a tour organized by NSA Naples Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Tickets and Travel in Naples, March 25, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where there are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 01:11
    Photo ID: 7117521
    VIRIN: 220329-N-IE405-1096
    Resolution: 8026x5214
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR ITT NAPLES' CHOCOLATE FACTORY TOUR, by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Italy
    NSA Naples
    MWR
    Naval Support Activity Naples
    Tickets and Travel
    chocolate tour

