MWR ITT NAPLES' CHOCOLATE FACTORY TOUR

220325-N-IE405-1096 NAPLES, Italy (March 25, 2022) Families from the U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples community visit a chocolate factory during a tour organized by NSA Naples Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Tickets and Travel in Naples, March 25, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where there are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

