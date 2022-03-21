Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Dress Whites Inspection [Image 3 of 3]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Dress Whites Inspection

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (March 21, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) stand in formation during a dress whites inspection. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 01:00
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Dress Whites Inspection [Image 3 of 3], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dress Whites
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea
    ChangeofUniform

