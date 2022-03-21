USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Dress Whites Inspection

SASEBO, Japan (March 21, 2022) Chief Logistics Specialist Kristie Pierre, from Detroit, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), examines Sailors uniforms during a dress whites inspection. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

