USS America (LHA 6) Holds 5k Fun Run For Women's History Month

EAST CHINA SEA (March 20, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in an Empow-HER 5K fun run on the ship’s flight deck, held to promote women’s resiliency at sea during Women’s History Month. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

