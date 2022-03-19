Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.19.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (March 19, 2022) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 wash an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 00:48
    Photo ID: 7117491
    VIRIN: 220319-N-FI026-2030
    Resolution: 5348x3565
    Size: 856.98 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Deck
    Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT