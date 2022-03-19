USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (March 19, 2022) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 wash an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

