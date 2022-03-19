USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (March 19, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) move two MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 from the ship’s hangar bay onto the ship’s port side aircraft elevator. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

