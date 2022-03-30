Chief Culinary Specialist Jonathan Osuna (right) inspects uniforms of Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Sailors as they stand in formation during the dress whites uniform inspection Mar. 30.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 21:36
|Photo ID:
|7117421
|VIRIN:
|220330-N-UA321-1001
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|234 KB
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex holds Dress White Uniform Inspection [Image 2 of 2], by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT