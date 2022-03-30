Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex holds Dress White Uniform Inspection [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex holds Dress White Uniform Inspection

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

    Chief Culinary Specialist Jonathan Osuna (right) inspects uniforms of Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Sailors as they stand in formation during the dress whites uniform inspection Mar. 30.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex holds Dress White Uniform Inspection [Image 2 of 2], by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

