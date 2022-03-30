Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptors soar in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 9 of 9]

    Raptors soar in support of Polar Force 22-4

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing lands at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of Polar Force 22-4, March 30, 2022. This is the first Polar Force to be led by the 3rd Wing, with the primary focus on developing Agile Combat Employment and the U.S. Pacific Air Forces’ ability to fight in a contested, anti-access area denial environment. Operationalizing readiness-enhancing concepts like ACE is critical to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 19:42
    Photo ID: 7117330
    VIRIN: 220330-F-HY271-0158
    Resolution: 7154x4769
    Size: 8.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors soar in support of Polar Force 22-4 [Image 9 of 9], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska

    F-22A Raptor

    F-22 Raptor
    LR
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    AFWN
    PolarForce

