Navarro Mills Lake Cleanup

NAVARRO MILLS, Texas (March 26, 2022) High school students From Frost, Corsicana and Blooming Grove High Schools joined lake staff and other volunteers at Navarro Mills Lake to clean up areas around the lake with heavy trash build up. The group collected more than 20 tires, 15 bags of trash and many other various large items during the three-hour event. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh. (Released)

