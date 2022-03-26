Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navarro Mills Lake Cleanup [Image 4 of 10]

    Navarro Mills Lake Cleanup

    NAVARRO MILLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    NAVARRO MILLS, Texas (March 26, 2022) High school students From Frost, Corsicana and Blooming Grove High Schools joined lake staff and other volunteers at Navarro Mills Lake to clean up areas around the lake with heavy trash build up. The group collected more than 20 tires, 15 bags of trash and many other various large items during the three-hour event. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh. (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 17:25
    Photo ID: 7117112
    VIRIN: 220326-A-ZS026-0004
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 10.95 MB
    Location: NAVARRO MILLS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navarro Mills Lake Cleanup [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteers
    Navarro Mills Lake

