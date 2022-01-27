Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month Recognition Post

    Black History Month Recognition Post

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force graphic created for Black History Month social media campaign, featuring Master Sgt. Shaun Segrow, 17th Security Forces Squadron, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, January 17, 2022. (U.S. graphic by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 17:21
    Photo ID: 7117102
    VIRIN: 220127-F-LY364-1001
    Resolution: 940x788
    Size: 551.44 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month Recognition Post, by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Black History Month

