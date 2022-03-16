Dyess highlights Airmen during Women’s History Month

Staff Sgt. Brianna Smits, Airman Nichole Brady and Airman 1st Class Angel Robertson, 7th Security Forces Squadron defenders at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, are highlighted March 16, 2022, during Women’s History Month. “Each of them excels in exuding the Airmen leadership qualities, they lead by example with humility,” said Maj. Scott Hlavin, 7th SFS commander. “Security forces is a difficult profession filled with long hours, difficult environmental conditions and no-fail life and death decisions. Black Cross Airmen and families can rest easy knowing some of the Air Force’s most exceptional defenders are on watch defending Dyess.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

