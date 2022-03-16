Dyess highlights Airmen during Women’s History Month

Capt. Erin Pennell, 28th Bomb Squadron intelligence flight commander at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, is highlighted March 16, 2022, during Women’s History Month. "I try to lead my team in a way that shines a spotlight on each of the Airman’s strengths and utilizes their expertise so we’re stronger than the sum of our parts," Pennell said. "I believe you never accomplish anything alone, that philosophy influences the way I lead my team." (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

