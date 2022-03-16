Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess highlights Airmen during Women’s History Month

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Erin Pennell, 28th Bomb Squadron intelligence flight commander at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, is highlighted March 16, 2022, during Women’s History Month. "I try to lead my team in a way that shines a spotlight on each of the Airman’s strengths and utilizes their expertise so we’re stronger than the sum of our parts," Pennell said. "I believe you never accomplish anything alone, that philosophy influences the way I lead my team." (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

    This work, Dyess highlights Airmen during Women’s History Month [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

