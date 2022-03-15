Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess highlights Airmen during Women’s History Month [Image 2 of 4]

    Dyess highlights Airmen during Women’s History Month

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    First Lt. Heather Arnt, 7th Force Support Squadron community services flight deputy at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, is highlighted March 15, 2022, during Women’s History Month. "I want the civilian and military Airmen that I work with to know that I care about them as people, and my number one goal is to make their life and job easier. That’s also the impact that I want to have on Team Dyess as a whole; I love the 7th FSS because I love to help people. It brings me joy to make Airmen’s lives easier, and to plan fun events that Team Dyess can enjoy with their friends and family," said Arnt. "I believe that when and Airmen and their family is taken care of, they are better able to execute the mission." (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

