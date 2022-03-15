Dyess highlights Airmen during Women’s History Month

First Lt. Heather Arnt, 7th Force Support Squadron community services flight deputy at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, is highlighted March 15, 2022, during Women’s History Month. "I want the civilian and military Airmen that I work with to know that I care about them as people, and my number one goal is to make their life and job easier. That’s also the impact that I want to have on Team Dyess as a whole; I love the 7th FSS because I love to help people. It brings me joy to make Airmen’s lives easier, and to plan fun events that Team Dyess can enjoy with their friends and family," said Arnt. "I believe that when and Airmen and their family is taken care of, they are better able to execute the mission." (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

