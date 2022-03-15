Dyess highlights Airmen during Women’s History Month

Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Walker, 7th Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, is highlighted March 15, 2022, during Women’s History Month. Walker says she draws her leadership inspiration from the quote, “We need women who are so strong they can be gentle, so educated they can be humble, so fierce they can be compassionate, so passionate they can be rational, and so disciplined they can be free,” by Kavita Ramdas, advocate for gender equality and justice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US by SrA Colin Hollowell