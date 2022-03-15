Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess highlights Airmen during Women's History Month

    Dyess highlights Airmen during Women’s History Month

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Walker, 7th Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, is highlighted March 15, 2022, during Women’s History Month. Walker says she draws her leadership inspiration from the quote, “We need women who are so strong they can be gentle, so educated they can be humble, so fierce they can be compassionate, so passionate they can be rational, and so disciplined they can be free,” by Kavita Ramdas, advocate for gender equality and justice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Hollowell)

