Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 30, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 15:48
|Photo ID:
|7116947
|VIRIN:
|220330-D-XI929-3008
|Resolution:
|8005x5337
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
