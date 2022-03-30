Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs       

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts German Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht, for a meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 30, 2022. (DoD Photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD German Bilat [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense

