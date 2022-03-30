Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts German Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht, for a meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 30, 2022. (DoD Photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 15:47
|Photo ID:
|7116932
|VIRIN:
|220330-D-SH180-1160
|Resolution:
|6350x4213
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD German Bilat [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT