The new 325th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center remains under construction at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2022. In just under a year since the groundbreaking of the new CDC facility, the erection of the foundation presents four wings and 16 classrooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 14:28
|Photo ID:
|7116758
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-DB615-1003
|Resolution:
|4925x3972
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall's Child Development Center [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
