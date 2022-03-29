Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall's Child Development Center [Image 4 of 4]

    Tyndall's Child Development Center

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The new 325th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center remains under construction at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2022. In just under a year since the groundbreaking of the new CDC facility, the erection of the foundation presents four wings and 16 classrooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall's Child Development Center [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

