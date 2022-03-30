Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe [Image 14 of 14]

    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs       

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Dr. Celeste Wallander; and Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters, commander, U.S. European Command, and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, provide testimony at a House Armed Services Committee hearing on national security challenges and U.S. military activity in Europe, 2118 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force TSgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 12:59
    Photo ID: 7116531
    VIRIN: 220330-D-XI929-2022
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 348.47 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe
    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe
    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe
    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe
    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe
    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe
    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe
    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe
    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe
    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe
    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe
    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe
    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe
    HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US European Command
    DoD
    Wolters
    International Security Affairs
    Wallander
    House Senate Armed Services Committee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT