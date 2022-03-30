Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Dr. Celeste Wallander; and Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters, commander, U.S. European Command, and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, provide testimony at a House Armed Services Committee hearing on national security challenges and U.S. military activity in Europe, 2118 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force TSgt. Jack Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 12:59 Photo ID: 7116528 VIRIN: 220330-D-XI929-2019 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 528.36 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.