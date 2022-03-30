Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 12:59 Photo ID: 7116525 VIRIN: 220330-D-XI929-2017 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.69 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, HASC hearing on national security challenges, U.S. military activity in Europe [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.