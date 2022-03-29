Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Air Force Base Hosts Phoenix Rally 2022

    MacDill Air Force Base Hosts Phoenix Rally 2022

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tony Dungy, a former National Football League coach, and U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, pose for a photo during Phoenix Rally at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida March 29, 2022. Spring Phoenix Rally brought together 260 Total Force Mobility Air Force leaders to discuss resiliency of force, Air Mobility Command’s new strategy and priorities and how to work together to ensure that a Mobility Air Force is prepared to deliver Rapid Global Mobility in a peer competitor fight. Dungy was awarded an honorary Tuskegee Airman Ribbon in honor of contributions to Air Force and national diversity programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Air Force Base Hosts Phoenix Rally 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NFL
    Air Mobility Command
    UPS
    Phoenix Rally
    Tony Dungy
    Houston Mills

