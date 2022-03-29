Tony Dungy, a former National Football League coach, delivers remarks during Phoenix Rally at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida March 29, 2022. Dungy spoke about maintaining strong relations and the importance of team building during the conference. Dungy was awarded an honorary Tuskegee Airman Ribbon in honor of contributions to Air Force and national diversity programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 11:27 Photo ID: 7116324 VIRIN: 220329-F-CC148-1099 Resolution: 4320x3086 Size: 2.94 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill Air Force Base Hosts Phoenix Rally 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.