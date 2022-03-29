Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Air Force Base Hosts Phoenix Rally 2022 [Image 3 of 6]

    MacDill Air Force Base Hosts Phoenix Rally 2022

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tony Dungy, a former National Football League coach, delivers remarks during Phoenix Rally at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida March 29, 2022. Dungy spoke about maintaining strong relations and the importance of team building during the conference. Dungy was awarded an honorary Tuskegee Airman Ribbon in honor of contributions to Air Force and national diversity programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

