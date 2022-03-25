San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.

220325-N-AO868-1141 ADRIATIC SEA (March. 25, 2022) Sailors patch a pipe, while conducting firefighting training aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) March. 25, 2022. San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)
