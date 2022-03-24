San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.

220324-N-AO868-1048 ADRIATIC SEA (March. 24, 2022) Fireman Jared Genco, left, and Electrician Mate 2nd Class Samuel Curryla look for a breaker during while the ship set an engineer training team environment aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) March. 24, 2022. San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 09:51 Location: ADRIATIC SEA