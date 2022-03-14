220314-N-AO868-1075 PIRAEUS, Greece (Mar. 14, 2022) Line handlers moore the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56),to the pier, as it pulls into Piraeus, Greece, for a scheduled port visit, March. 14, 2022. San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 09:51
|Photo ID:
|7116158
|VIRIN:
|220314-N-AO868-1075
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|PIREAUS, GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. [Image 10 of 10], by SR Conner Foy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT