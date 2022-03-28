220328-O-NR876-652
PHILLIPPINE SEA (March 28, 2022) – Sailors from the French frigate FS Vendémiaire (F 734) and the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) pose for a photo following a ship tour. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 05:48
|Photo ID:
|7115831
|VIRIN:
|220328-O-NR876-652
|Resolution:
|1995x1330
|Size:
|933.34 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Charleston conducts bilateral exercise with French frigate FS Vendémiaire (F 734) [Image 4 of 4], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT