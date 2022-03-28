Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charleston conducts bilateral exercise with French frigate FS Vendémiaire (F 734) [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Charleston conducts bilateral exercise with French frigate FS Vendémiaire (F 734)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.28.2022

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220328-O-NR876-592
    PHILLIPPINE SEA (March 28, 2022) – Chief Gunner’s Mate Roditagus Jeffries, from Belleville, Illinois, explains the capabilities of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) MK 110 gun to French naval officers during a ship tour. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign James French)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 05:48
    Photo ID: 7115830
    VIRIN: 220328-O-NR876-592
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 876.26 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    France
    CTF 76
    PACFLT
    CODEP
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

