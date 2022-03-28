USS Charleston conducts bilateral exercise with French frigate FS Vendémiaire (F 734)

220328-O-NR876-536

PHILLIPPINE SEA (March 28, 2022) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), right, conducts a division tactic (DIVTAC) exercise with the French frigate FS Vendémiaire (F 734) in the Philippine Sea. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 1st Class Philip Dalton)

PHILIPPINE SEA