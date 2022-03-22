U.S. Air Force Defenders from the 423rd Security Forces Squadron participate in a Wet Lab training at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, March 22, 2022. Airmen conducted sobriety tests on volunteers, in order to better identify the markers of drunk driving or driving under the influence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 03:46 Photo ID: 7115666 VIRIN: 220322-F-IM475-1009 Resolution: 7543x5029 Size: 3.31 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, ABE, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defenders sharpen field sobriety testing procedures [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.