    Defenders sharpen field sobriety testing procedures [Image 6 of 15]

    Defenders sharpen field sobriety testing procedures

    RAF ALCONBURY, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Defenders from the 423rd Security Forces Squadron participate in a Wet Lab training at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, March 22, 2022. Airmen conducted sobriety tests on volunteers, in order to better identify the markers of drunk driving or driving under the influence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 03:46
    Photo ID: 7115662
    VIRIN: 220322-F-IM475-1006
    Resolution: 6656x4437
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, ABE, GB
    This work, Defenders sharpen field sobriety testing procedures [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS

    SFS
    Defenders
    Wet Lab
    501 CSW
    501CSW

