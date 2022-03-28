39th SFS assembles all-female flight to defend the southern flank

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brooke Ashby, a security response team member assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, holds her weapon during a routine training event at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 28, 2022. In recognition of Women’s History Month, the 39th SFS assembled an all-female team of Airmen to participate in the training event. The squadron trains daily to ensure Airmen are always ready to safeguard all personnel and assets within their responsibility. These Airmen run through several scenarios and a variety of drills to maintain vigilance and flexibility for any situation they might face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

