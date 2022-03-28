Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th SFS assembles all-female flight to defend the southern flank

    INCIRLIK, TURKEY

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Quinn, a base defense operations center controller assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, holds her weapon next to a HUMVEE during a routine training event at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 28, 2022. In recognition of Women’s History Month, the 39th SFS assembled an all-female team of Airmen to participate in the training event. The squadron trains daily to ensure Airmen are always ready to safeguard all personnel and assets within their responsibility. These Airmen run through several scenarios and a variety of drills to maintain vigilance and flexibility for any situation they might face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

    This work, 39th SFS assembles all-female flight to defend the southern flank [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    Women’s History Month
    Security Forces
    39 Air Base Wing

